One of them was critically injured

Delaware State Police are investigating a crash involving two pedestrians in Milton.

The incident occurred around 5:25 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, as a 2019 Volvo XC60 was traveling northbound on Fisher Road, negotiating a moderate left curve just south of Route 9 (Lewes Georgetown Highway). Two female pedestrians, a 29-year-old of Lewes and a 33-year-old of Rehoboth Beach, were walking south along the edge of the northbound travel lane in the same vicinity. One pedestrian was walking on the asphalt, slightly ahead of the other, who was walking in the grass area.

The operator failed to see them and struck the pedestrian that was walking in the asphalt. It is unknown at this time if both pedestrians were struck by the vehicle or if the second female was struck by the other after the initial impact.

The Lewes pedestrian was transported to Bayhealth Kent General with critical injuries. The Rehoboth Beach pedestrian was transported to Beebe Medical Center, where she was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.

The operator of the Volvo, a 63-year-old Lewes man, was properly restrained and did not sustain injury.

Fisher Road was closed for about three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared. The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.