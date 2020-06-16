Hindu Temple of Delaware celebrates installation

All eyes were fixed on the towering statue of the Hindu god Hanuman as a crane, used to dress it in colorful decorations, slowly descended and revealed the new installation at the Hindu Temple of Delaware June 14.

The ceremony in Hockessin started at 4 p.m. and capped off a week full of celebrations by hosting several state and county elected officials.

Sen. Chris Coons expressed appreciation for the Hindu community in his hometown of Hockessin, especially during the pandemic. “We need the strength that comes from faith, and the perseverance that comes from family,” he said.

In the beginning, priests offered traditional blessings, prayers and offerings. Everyone was given flower petals, which were then presented to the statue.

Five young women performed an original dance choreographed by their teacher Vyjayanti Koustubhan. To prepare, the dancers had rehearsed via Zoom.

Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long said she was impressed by the precautions taken to keep everyone safe. There was not a single unmasked attendee. Other guests included Sen. Laura Sturgeon, Rep. Krista Griffith, Rep. Michael Smith, County Executive Matt Meyer and members of the governor’s interfaith council.

Meyer commended the community’s perseverance in honoring the statue during a pandemic. The statue arrived in Hockessin in January. At 25 feet and 60,000 pounds, it is the tallest statue of a Hindu god in the country, organizers said.

“Thanks so much for adding this treasure to our county and community,” Meyer said.