33-year-old Nicole P. Pezold, of Lewes, charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Lewes woman on felony domestic-related charges.

On May 29 at around 7:25 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the 25000 block of Teal Court in Millsboro for a domestic incident. Their investigation found that 33-year-old Nicole P. Pezold, her 34-year-old ex-boyfriend and their two children went on a day trip so Pezold could spend time with the children. During their outing, Pezold and the victim had an argument that became physical. According to police, Pezold pulled out a machete that was in the victim’s vehicle and threatened to cause him bodily harm.

After returning to the residence, Pezold allegedly took the victim’s vehicle without authorization and left the area.

Pezold was arrested on Sunday, June 14. She was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, third-degree assault, terroristic threatening, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $77,000 cash bond.