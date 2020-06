The Delaware Department of Transportation announced lane closures on the drawbridge over the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal on Route 1A/Rehoboth Avenue, between Canal Street and Atlantic Avenue, Rehoboth, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, June 15 to June 26.

DelDOT's contractor will be completing roadway work. Motorists can anticipate single lane closures at night on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday evenings. Flaggers will be onsite to direct motorists.