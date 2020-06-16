The Union Wesley United Methodist Church, 32137 Powell Farm Road, Frankford, announced it has cancelled its 176th Campground Anniversary Celebration.

Last year’s 175th anniversary celebration of the oldest campground in Delaware was well attended. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event will not be held.

Because this has been an annual event, a celebration for the 716 years in existence will be celebrated by the congregation and others in some form in July or August.

For more, call 422-9749.