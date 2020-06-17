The Indian River Board of Education’s regular monthly meeting and policy committee meeting at 4 and 7 p.m. June 22 will be conducted online using the Zoom video conferencing platform.

The public may participate in the meetings.

A link to the Zoom meetings and instructions on how to join the sessions will be posted June 22 on the district website at irsd.net.

Public comments for the Board of Education meeting will be accepted in written form and will be read into the meeting record. Any written public comments must be submitted by noon June 19 to Jennifer Troublefield at jennifer.troublefield@irsd.k12.de.us.

The change to an online platform was necessary due to Delaware’s current social distancing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Public bodies are permitted to conduct meetings electronically through a special proclamation issued by Gov. John Carney subsequent to his state of emergency declaration of March 13.