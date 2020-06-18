Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, a senior member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, released a statement June 18 regarding the Supreme Court’s 5-4 ruling that blocks the Trump administration’s efforts to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Since the program began in 2012, nearly 800,000 young people, known as DREAMers, have been approved.

“Today is a great day — not just for our DREAMers, but for every community in Delaware and across our country that DREAMers contribute to and make better,” said Carper. “These young men and women were brought to this country as children and many know no other home than the U.S. Ensuring that they can come out of the shadows to live their lives and attend work and school is not just a matter of common sense. It’s a matter of common decency.

“After all, DREAMers are our friends and our neighbors,” said Carper. “They live and work in our communities, they go to school, they pay taxes and even serve in our military. And, throughout this pandemic, thousands of DREAMers have been on the front lines fighting this virus and protecting others as doctors, nurses, first responders and more. President [Donald] Trump’s decision to turn his back on DREAMers was not only cruel, but also a short-sighted, self-inflicted wound on our communities and our economy. Today’s ruling from the Supreme Court rightly rejects the Trump administration’s efforts to strip protections from DREAMers and allows nearly 800,000 DREAMers across our country to breathe an overdue sigh of relief.”

“But a temporary sigh of relief isn’t enough,” said Carper. “Unfortunately, today’s ruling still allows the Trump administration to go back to the drawing board and provide different justifications to end the DACA program in the future. It’s time to end this cruel uncertainty once and for all.”

“The good news is that Congress can do just that by taking up and passing the bipartisan American Dream and Promise Act, which passed the House of Representatives with bipartisan support last year and has sat on Leader McConnell’s desk ever since,” said Carper. “Let’s not leave the fate of these impressive young people up to President Trump any longer. Let’s finally make DACA protections permanent and ensure that DREAMers have the certainty that they deserve.”