Sens. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, and Chris Coons, D-Delaware, co-chairs of the Senate ALS Caucus, applauded on June 18 the National Institutes of Health for its newly announced plans to invest $25 million over five years in a new program to spur innovative research on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

“As the co-chairs of the Senate ALS Caucus, we’ve seen firsthand how debilitating and devastating ALS is for patients and their families, but we’re also constantly reminded of the incredible bravery, love and determination that defines the ALS community,” said Coons and Braun in a statement. “We are determined to do our part to help find innovative treatments for ALS, and this new research program through the NIH is a critical step toward advancing meaningful treatment options.”