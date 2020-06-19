Honor goes to Julie Eaby, Booker T. Washington Elementary

Booker T. Washington Elementary teacher Julie Eaby was announced as the Capital School District Teacher of the Year at the June 17 board meeting.

Administrators honored her with flowers, signs and a car parade visit to her home the morning of June 18. She will next compete on the state level for Delaware Teacher of the Year.

Eaby was one of 12 candidates chosen as teacher of the year for each school building. The multi-step process included an application, interview and classroom observation. Sylvia Henderson, assistant superintendent for academic services, said the observations were all conducted virtually.

“The observations were absolutely amazing,” she said. “The relationships, the virtual lesson delivery and engagement were spot on and done with Senator pride.”

2021 Teachers of the Year

Heather Straup - Kent County Secondary ILC Ashley Connell - Kent County Community School Shaneeda Shaw-Hicks - Dover High School Chrystal Walsh - East Dover Elementary Julie Eaby - Booker T. Washington Elementary Jonni Wolskee - Fairview Elementary Jill Harrington - Hartly Elementary Katelyn Chupp - North Dover Elementary Tina Metcalfe - South Dover Elementary Teré Crawford - Towne Point Elementary Toni Garnes - William Henry Middle School Lisa Nothstein - Central Middle School