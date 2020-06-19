Delaware State Police have identified the couple that were found deceased in a Georgetown residence on Sunday.

The investigation began around 12:10 a.m. on June 14, when troopers were dispatched to a residence located in the 28000 block of Johnson Road. Inside, they found 49-year-old Crystal Choplick and her husband, 52-year-old Donald C. Faulkner Jr., deceased.

The bodies have been turned over to the Division of Forensic Science, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the manner and cause of death.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is continuing their investigation into this suspected murder/suicide incident and there is no concern for public safety at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. S. Yeich at 302-741-2703. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.