The Rehoboth Beach–Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual candidates forum at 11 a.m. July 8 for the Rehoboth Beach Municipal Election.

Forum attendees will include incumbent Rehoboth Beach Mayor Paul Kuhns; former Rehoboth Beach Commissioners Stan MIlls, Patrick Gossett and Jay Lagree; and commissioner candidates Hugh Fuller and Rachel Macha.

A moderator will be provided by the chamber. The forum will be available for the public to access; additional details will be advertised.

