In its 10th round of grants, the Delaware COVID-19 Strategic Response Fund at the Delaware Community Foundation awarded $335,202 to 24 nonprofit organizations providing services to communities throughout the state.

The grants will address a broad range of community needs during the pandemic. Grantees are St. Michael’s School & Nursery, $28,000 for cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment to safely reopen the Wilmington preschool; Latin American Community Center, $25,000 for emergency assistance for families in New Castle County; YMCA, $25,000 to run the Take on Summer teen program at four YMCA branches in Wilmington; Network Delaware, $25,000 for emergency assistance to immigrant families in Sussex County; Kent-Sussex Industries, $25,000 to modify and restart programs supporting the developmentally disabled; Vision to Learn, $20,000 for eyeglasses for low-income children in New Castle County; Holy Rosary Catholic Church Outreach, $20,000 for food for families in Claymont; Delaware First Media, $16,000 for infrastructure and technology to support increased news coverage of COVID-19; Delaware Volunteer Legal Services, $15,442 for technology to provide legal services to clients statewide; Partners for Justice, $15,000 to support social services and legal services to low-income people in New Castle County; Life Center Complex, $15,000 for technology and staff to provide behavioral telehealth services in New Castle County; The Grand Opera House, $15,000 for a touchless ticketing system to facilitate safe cultural arts activities; Reading Assist Institute, $15,000 to support AmeriCorps members providing one-on-one reading intervention for low-income children in New Castle County; Better Tomorrows, $13,000 for food for families in Wilmington; Delaware Symphony Orchestra, $12,500 for video editing equipment to facilitate virtual programming; Exceptional Care for Children, $10,388 for cleaning and respiratory therapy supplies for medically fragile children; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Delaware, $10,000 to support e-mentoring statewide; CAMP Rehoboth, $10,000 for communication technology and programming for LGBTQ seniors; Mental Health Association, $6,221 for technology to provide virtual mental health services to clients statewide; Arden Club, $4,000 for equipment to video livestream arts and cultural events; Coastal Concerts, $3,150 to operate the Lewes-based classical music organization; Serenity Place, $3,000 for a freezer for the substance abuse treatment residence in Dover; Delaware Historical Society, $2,000 for technology to facilitate remote work; and Lutheran Church of Our Savior, $1,500 for the Rehoboth Beach church to transition its ESL program to a virtual program.

In this 10th round of grants, 63 applicants requested $1.8 million from the fund.

The fund, which launched March 18, has awarded $2.8 million to 128 Delaware nonprofits so far. The fund awarded weekly grants from March 27 to May 22 and two rounds of grants in June.

The Delaware COVID-19 Strategic Response Fund will continue to award grants at least through the end of 2020.

The new Community Needs Grants Program and the Vision Grants Program are now accepting applications. For information and to apply, visit delcf.org/covid-grants.

Donations to fund are still needed to respond to community needs, said DCF President and CEO Stuart Comstock-Gay.

“As the pandemic continues, the needs are growing and evolving,” said Comstock-Gay. “We are calling on the community to help local nonprofit organizations get food, shelter, medical care and other essential services directly to the people who need it most. We also must support our workforce, arts community and other sectors to restore our quality of life post-COVID-19.”

The Longwood Foundation, which previously gave $1.5 million to the Strategic Response Fund, recently awarded a $500,000 grant, with the stipulation that the DCF must raise a matching $500,000 from the community by Aug. 31.

To make a gift that qualifies for the match, give at delcf.org/covid19-fund or contact jhoge-north@delcf.org.

For more, visit delcf.org/covid19-fund.