Focus Multisports’ Race Directors Rick Hundley and Ernie Felici recently made contributions with MIKEN Builders to Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Co., Contractors for a Cause and Justin’s Beach House after the seventh annual Surfin’ Snowman 5-Miler.

Presented by MIKEN Builders, the Surfin’ Snowman took place at twilight in late December in Bethany Beach. Five hundred runners and walkers participated, with more than 200 additional fans and volunteers to cheer them on. Participants wearing complimentary glow necklaces crossed the finish line and celebrated with hot chocolate, apple and peach pies donated by Giant Millville and music from DJ Rupe. With the proceeds from the race, MIKEN Builders and Focus Multisports donated $2,000 to Justin’s Beach House, $2,000 to Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Co. and $2,000 to Contractors for a Cause.

“We were proud of this event in particular because of the family-friendly aspect for both residents and visitors alike,” said Hundley. “We thought: Let’s do a run as the sun set, and outfit each participant with glowing swag would be a great idea. By the attendance and the positive feedback, I think we accomplished that.”

“At Focus Multisports, Rick and I, along with our team of volunteers and enthusiastic participants, and through the generosity of our sponsors, make our community better through philanthropy and have fun while doing it,” said Felici. “Our alliances strengthen local organizations and provide businesses with a platform to give back — and we were thrilled to honor the work of these three organizations this year.”

For more, visit focusmultisports.com.