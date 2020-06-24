Sussex County government is taking the first steps in its reopening and recovery following a months-long change to operations forced by the global coronavirus pandemic.

County Administrator Todd F. Lawson presented to members of County Council on June 23 a framework of how county operations will return to a “new normal” beginning June 29. At that time, limited public access to the County Administrative Offices building on The Circle, as well as in-person access to public meetings of the County Council, Planning & Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment, will resume, though with strict social distancing provisions. Public access has been restricted since Gov. John Carney issued the first state of emergency declarations for the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March.

Members of the public with business at the county’s main offices in downtown Georgetown will be allowed access by appointment only for most services, though walk-ins will be allowed, limited to a few customers at a time, for building permit services and payments only. Electronic transmission of documents, as well as drop-off and pick-up service and remote participation of public meetings and hearings, will continue for those individuals desiring minimal contact.

Visitors will go through the usual security checks, as well as a health screening to include touchless temperature assessments and a wellness survey. Individuals without masks or who exhibit symptoms of illness, including fever, will not be permitted entry.

For more, visit sussexcountyde.gov/June2020-reopening.