Habitat for Humanity teams up with EXIT Central Realty

Familiar sounds of hammers on nails and cheerful chatter of volunteers came to a sudden pause as Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity shut down all volunteer programs in March. Shortly after, they were forced to close their ReStore, a nonprofit home improvement store that is the organization’s biggest source of cash.

“Every donation, every sale, every volunteer, every customer, anybody that walks through these doors and buys something or helps us out, it allows us to then take their money and go toward building our homes,” said Dylan Grimes, public relations coordinator. “It helps [to] keep us going.”

Now, the nonprofit is getting back to what they do best: helping families own homes. That means not only reopening the ReStore, but rescheduling fundraisers that were canceled due to the pandemic.

One was called Hearts 4 Homes, which was a weekend scheduled in April when people can go to hardware stores to help buy materials or donate money toward Habitat. That fundraiser has been rescheduled for this weekend: Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27.

People can come to 84 Lumber or Lowe’s in Dover to buy items off a prepared shopping list to donate or give money onsite.

Grimes said she is looking forward to getting back into the community after a few months without many donations. “Especially with COVID, continuing to do this fundraiser has helped a lot,” Grimes said.

Don’t feel comfortable going shopping yet? People can donate money online or via mail. Habitat has been accepting donations for this fundraiser since February, and all funds will be matched by EXIT Central Realty. So far, they have matched $5,000.

The ReStore opened in May with a more complete opening in June.

Everything in the store is donated and then sold at a discounted price. Heather Kline, resource development coordinator, said they are following all health and safety guidelines as they look forward to seeing more people come in to donate or buy items. “[We’re] really donation driven,” she said.

As more fundraisers roll out, Kline said they will be adding virtual options to help keep people safe.