The Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare announced that Bridgette Blatzheim, of Dagsboro; Beth Owens, of Milton; and Lea Mueller, of Middletown, are the recipients of the Moore-Eschenbach-Gallery Scholarships presented by the Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club.

The scholarships are awarded to Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing students who have completed the first year of nursing and are ranked in the top three academically in the class.

The scholarships for Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing students and students at local high schools are generated primarily by proceeds from the club’s annual Flags For Heroes Memorial Day presentation at Cape Henlopen High School, publication of the Great Walks and Trails In Sussex County guidebook and chicken barbecues held at the Rotary Pavilion in Otis Smith Park in Lewes.

The scholarships are named in honor of deceased Rotarians Ed Moore, Sam Eschenbach and William Gallery.

