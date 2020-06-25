Four people seriously injured

Delaware State Police are investigating a serious three-car crash in Dagsboro.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, as a 2019 Kia Forte was traveling north on Dupont Boulevard (Route 113), approaching the intersection with Swamp Road. On Swamp Road, 2014 Kia Sorento was traveling east, crossing the northbound lanes of Dupont Boulevard, and a 2010 Nissan Cube was traveling west, stopped at the intersection with Dupont Boulevard.

The operator of the Sorento crossed the northbound lanes of Dupont Boulevard and was struck by the Forte. The Sorento overturned and the Forte then struck the Nissan.

The operator of the Forte, a 27-year-old man from Gwynn Oak, Maryland, was not properly restrained. He was transported to Christiana Medical Center with serious injuries. A female passenger was properly restrained. She was transported to Beebe Medical Center with serious injuries.

The operator of the Sorento, a 62-year-old Frankford woman, was properly restrained. She was transported to Christiana Medical Center with serious injuries.

The operator of the Nissan, a 48-year-old Dagsboro woman, was properly restrained. She was transported to Beebe Medical Center with serious injuries.

Dupont Boulevard, in the area of Swamp Road, was closed for about four hours while the crash was investigated and cleared. The crash remains under investigation by ]Delaware State Police.