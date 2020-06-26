Beebe Healthcare announced the appointment of Christina Deidesheimer to the position of vice president of communications and outreach, chief communications officer, a role she began June 22.

Deidesheimer previously served as the director of marketing and communications and has been with Beebe for three years.

In her new role, Deidesheimer will be responsible for leading the development of communications and outreach strategies for stakeholders across multiple platforms within the Beebe Healthcare system. Additionally, she will provide leadership for all communications functions including message strategy, marketing and advertising, crisis management, public and media relations, internal communications and digital media strategy. She will report directly to Beebe Healthcare President and CEO David A. Tam.

“I am honored to serve the organization, our patients and the community in this expanded capacity,” said Deidesheimer. “I look forward to partnering with the high-performing and innovative teams at Beebe to continue our forward momentum.”

Previous to Beebe, Deidesheimer held leadership positions with organizations including Baxter, LifePoint Health and Carolinas Healthcare System. She has presented on topics ranging from branding to strategic marketing. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in theater from Ohio University and a Master of Science in integrated marketing communications from West Virginia University.

“Christina has been a key leader contributing to Beebe’s success during these challenging times,” said Tam. “Communications has never been more important in health care. Not only are we in the midst of a global pandemic, but our consumers’ expectations for healthcare delivery are changing. I am thrilled to have her in this critical leadership role as we work to transform and expand to meet the needs of our community.”

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org.