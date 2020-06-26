Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, all D-Delaware, sent a letter June 26 urging members of Delaware’s General Assembly, in light of activism across the First State, to take up meaningful reforms to law enforcement practices before adjourning on June 30.

Specifically, the delegation highlighted common sense initiatives put forth by the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus and Delaware’s Attorney General Kathy Jennings and pledged to continue pushing to pass the Justice in Policing Act at the federal level.

“As you know, our delegation does not frequently make requests of Delaware’s General Assembly,” wrote the delegation. “But we are seeing unprecedented activism, and the energy that is being felt across the First State and all around our country demands more from us than business as usual. Therefore, we urge the General Assembly to make meaningful reforms to law enforcement practices that restores trust in our communities and saves lives. We all have an obligation — at the federal, state, county and city level — to stand arm-in-arm and push for real change that meets this moment.”

As the U.S. House of Representatives moved to vote on the substantive reforms included in the Justice in Policing Act this week, Carper, Coons and Blunt Rochester acknowledged the challenges that still lie ahead at the federal level, but urged the General Assembly to seize this moment.

“It is clear that there is much that we agree on — banning chokeholds, de-escalation training, comprehensive reporting and much more,” wrote the delegation. “Progress at any level cannot wait. Therefore, we urge the Delaware General Assembly to heed the calls for change from up and down our state and take up these reforms before the 150th General Assembly adjourns on June 30th. We must all seize this moment, work together, and act urgently to save lives. We thank you for your service to Delaware during these challenging times, and we pledge to continue to work with you at the federal level on these critical issues.”

