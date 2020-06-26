Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, joined Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, and a group of their Senate colleagues June 26 to introduce the Background Check Completion Act.

The legislation would close a loophole that allows gun sales to proceed if a background check is not completed after 72 hours, even if the buyer is not legally allowed to purchase a gun.

The gap in existing law has resulted in thousands of guns being sold to prohibited buyers, including the sale of the firearm used by the shooter in the deadly attack at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church five years ago.

“This is a dangerous loophole in our gun laws, and we’ve seen that it leads to people acquiring firearms and killing others when they are legally prohibited from buying a gun,” said Coons. “This bill is about basic common sense — anyone who wants to buy a gun should be required to complete and pass a background check, period.”