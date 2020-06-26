A new round of the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice’s Dialogue to Action sessions, a six-week program of conversations about racism geared toward meaningful action, is set to begin mid-July 2020, via Zoom due to the ongoing pandemic.

Sponsored by SDARJ in conjunction with the YWCA Delaware Racial and Social Justice Program, multiracial study circles of eight to 10 people will meet with trained facilitators once a week to delve into issues of race, racism and practical solutions. The program will culminate in an Action Forum, when participants will gather to finalize plans for specific actions to address identified issues.

Registration is open for three sessions: 10 a.m. to noon July 16; 7 to 9 p.m. July 16; and 10 a.m. to noon July 18.

“The need for real conversation about race has never been more urgent,” said SDARJ Outreach Chair Don Peterson. “But, too often people are only talking to people like themselves. With Dialogue to Action, SDARJ is setting the stage for individuals of different races and backgrounds to come together, face-to-face, not only to have the conversation, but also to develop a practical plan of action.”

Encouraging more African Americans to get involved, former participant Marlene Saunders describes Dialogue to Action as an opportunity “to form purposeful and enlightening relations with white people…relationships that are grounded on empathy, trust and respect.”

The program is free and open to anyone ready to dive into the issues and root causes of racism and to channel their conversations into meaningful action for sustainable change. To register, visit ywcade.org/dialogue-to-action-sussex.

For more, visit sdarj.org.