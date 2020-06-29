54-year-old Lunn, of Vestal, New York, and 38-year-old Ade Smith, of Chester, Pennsylvania, charged

Two men were arrested in Rehoboth Beach after allegedly having drugs delivered to a Rehoboth Beach hotel.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, the Rehoboth Beach Police Department responded to Brighton Suites, on the second block of Wilmington Avenue, for a report of a package containing suspected illegal drugs. According to police, the U.S. Postal Service delivered a package address to the hotel, to the attention of Timothy Lunn. Police said the 54-year-old Lunn, of Vestal, New York, was a guest at the hotel, but hotel staff opened the package.

"The subsequent investigation revealed that the package contained a large quantity of suspected cocaine and paraphernalia consistent with drug dealing. A search warrant was obtained for Lunn’s room and registered vehicle and additional items furthering the suspicions of drug dealing were located," a police press released said.

Police said 38-year-old Ade Smith, of Chester, Pennsylvania was staying with the Lunn at the hotel and approached the counter on multiple occasions, attempting to retrieve the package and representing himself as Lunn. Police had hotel staff contact Smith and tell him the package had been delivered. They said he came to the desk and again represented himself as Lunn, collecting the package designed to look like the original.

Both Smith and Lunn were arrested and taken into custody.

Then, on Wednesday, June 24, police were again called to Brighton Suites for another package addressed to Lunn. They said that package contained a felony quantity of suspected MDMA pills and suspected methamphetamine.

Lunn was charged with possession with intent to deliver a tier three quantity controlled substance, possession of a tier one quantity substance, two counts of conspiracy, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $52,500 cash bail.

Smith was charged with the same offenses and an additional count of possession of a controlled substance. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $53,000 cash bail.

This is an edited police press release. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.