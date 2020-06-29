As part of a consolidation and streamlining of services, Peninsula Regional Health System announced the closure of Nanticoke Immediate Care in Delmar effective June 30.

Patients needing immediate or walk-in care that does not require an emergency department visit are encouraged to use the Nanticoke Immediate Care centers in Laurel, at 30549 Sussex Highway; in Georgetown, at 503 W. Market St.; or Seaford, at 100 Rawlins Drive. Offices are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

No change in services is planned for the other three Nanticoke Immediate Care offices.

For more, visit nanticoke.org.