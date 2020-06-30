U.S. Housing and Urban Development Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Joseph J. DeFelice on June 30 announced that $485,000 has been awarded to two fair housing organizations in Delaware working to help end housing discrimination.

In Wilmington, Community Legal Aid Society Inc. received $360,000 in funding, and in Georgetown, Pathways to Success Inc. received a $125,000 grant.

These grants are is part of $40.8 million awarded through the Department’s Fair Housing Initiatives Program to help people who believe they have been victims of housing discrimination and to educate housing providers about fair housing laws.

“Today’s grant announcement provides resources that play an important role in fulfilling HUD’s mission to provide safe, fair and affordable housing,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson.

“At HUD, we do a lot to help strengthen communities, but one of our top priorities is our enforcement of the Fair Housing Act,” said DeFelice. “It's been the law of the land for more than 50 years. It’s the law that protects everyone who lives in this great country against housing discrimination. Today, as we award $4 million to fair housing organizations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, I’d like to commend the good work that CLASI and Pathways and all of our fair housing partners are doing day in and day out on behalf of those we serve.”

HUD’s FHIP grants support a range of fair housing enforcement, education and outreach activities. These grants allow the groups to provide fair housing enforcement through testing in the rental and sales markets, to file fair housing complaints to HUD and to conduct investigations. Additionally, the education and outreach activities these organizations conduct also help to educate the public, housing providers, and local governments about their rights and responsibilities under the Fair Housing Act.

FHIP grants are provided under three categories: Private Enforcement Initiative grants, which help nonprofit fair housing enforcement organizations carry out investigations and other enforcement activities to prevent or eliminate discriminatory housing practices; Education and Outreach Initiative grants, which are awarded to groups that educate the public and housing providers about their rights and responsibilities under federal law or state and local fair housing laws that are substantially equivalent to the Fair Housing Act; and Fair Housing Organizations Initiative grants, awarded to help build the capacity and effectiveness of non-profit fair housing organizations to continue and enhance enforcement of the Fair Housing Act.

For more, visit hud.gov and espanol.hud.gov.