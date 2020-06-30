Following the resignation of Stephen Guthrie, Kevin Carson has been named acting superintendent.

Kevin Carson has been appointed acting superintendent of Sussex Technical School District following the resignation of Stephen Guthrie.

Carson will begin his duties on August 1.

“Dr. Carson’s experience and background have positioned him well to help lead Sussex Tech as we move forward,” said Sussex Technical Board of Education President Warren Reid. “Our students, staff and the community can rest assured we will have a seamless transition and there will be no interruptions to our operations through this leadership change.”

Carson, of Seaford, has several decades of experience in education administration. He has served as assistant superintendent at Sussex County Vocational Technical School District, interim superintendent of the Seaford School District and superintendent of both the Cape Henlopen and Woodbridge School Districts. He is also a senior fellow with the University of Delaware's Institute for Public Administration and is a member of the Sussex County Board of Adjustment.

“Sussex Tech has a solid reputation for graduating excellent students, both high school graduates and adult learners,” he said. “I am looking forward to working closely with the excellent teachers and staff as we move forward.”

Superintendent Guthrie informed the board and district staff earlier this month he would be stepping down, effective July 31, for a family health matter.

“It was a very difficult decision to make, especially since I have enjoyed my experiences here and the warm acceptance and support I received from all of our school community,” Guthrie said. “I know the dedication and commitment of our staff and team will not waver or change, and our vocational technical school district will continue to serve Sussex County well.”

President Reid praised Guthrie’s work with the district.

“Superintendent Guthrie has been a superb leader over the last two years, helping steer Sussex Tech onto a stable footing and setting us on a course for long-term success, preparing our students for the future and supporting local businesses,” Reid said. “We wish him only the best.”

During Guthrie's tenure, the district instituted a strategic plan with a renewed focus on career-technical education and reviewed or revised all board policies.