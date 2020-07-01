Four swept up in strong currents June 30

Multiple emergency response agencies have been searching for two swimmers who were carried away by strong water currents in the Murderkill River and South Bowers Beach area June 30, police said.

The Delaware State Police responded at 2:59 p.m. They learned that four people went swimming in the Murderkill River near the 4000 block of South Bowers Beach Road and were pulled away from shore.They were a 21-year-old Philadelphia man, a 20-year-old Tennessee man, a 20-year-old Philadelphia woman and a 20-year-old Philadelphia man.

Someone onshore saw this happen and went into the water twice to safely rescue two swimmers.

As of 9 p.m., two of the swimmers were not found, and the search efforts were suspended until July 1 when they will begin again.

At this time, the case is active and ongoing. Police are withholding the identities of the victims while notifying their family.