55-year-old Calvin Wyatt and a 15-year-old boy arrested

Delaware State Police arrested two people in Milton on drug charges.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 29, in the 28000 block of West Springside Drive, where troopers were conducting pro-active enforcement in a known high-drug traffic area. Troopers stopped in front of a residence deemed a nuisance and observed a boy running from the rear of the property. They made contact with the 15-year-old in the backyard of a nearby residence and discovered that he had outstanding warrants. A search of his person found about 0.65 grams of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and less than $100 in suspected drug proceeds.

Troopers then went back to the nuisance property and took 55-year-old Calvin Wyatt into custody for continually allowing drug transactions to occur on his property.

Wyatt was charged with maintaining a drug property and released on his own recognizance. The juvenile was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal trespassing and resisting arrest. He was committed to the Stevenson Center on $4,600 secured bond.