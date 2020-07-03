The emergency department at Saint Francis Healthcare has undergone a series of upgrades and renovations to benefit patient care processes.

Renovations began in early March, just before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and Gov. John Carney issued the first state of emergency declaration, and was completed the week of June 15.

Among the upgrades and renovations are non-slip, non-shine flooring throughout the unit to prevent slips and falls for staff and patients and to assure easier wheeling of wheelchairs, beds and equipment; stainless steel handrails installed in all hallways; all cupboards in patient rooms removed and replaced with rolling carts containing transparent panels to allow easy access to supplies and stored items; new call bell system to enable both clinicians and hospital support services staff the ability to more quickly respond to patient needs; and a wide array of new clinical appliances and equipment to ensure patients have access to the very latest technology

In addition to these changes, cosmetic upgrades were made to all patient rooms. Wallpaper was removed, fresh paint applied and bumper rails installed to prevent scratches, dents and marks.

"These renovations only help us better serve the older adult patients who come to our ED," said Bruce Nisbet, medical director of the Saint Francis Emergency Department. "We are proud to be the first ED in the state of Delaware to receive accreditation as a senior-friendly emergency department from The American College of Emergency Physicians."

The certification recognizes the hospital's commitment to providing clinically excellent care, ensuring optimal transitions from the emergency department to other settings of care and supporting geriatric-focused quality improvement.

"Trinity Health has been a leader in senior care for years," said Brandon Harvath, chief operating officer at Saint Francis Healthcare. "Our recent ACEP Geriatric Emergency Department accreditation underscores our expertise in serving older adults. These renovations contribute even more to our commitment to delivering high-quality, compassionate care in our emergency department."

