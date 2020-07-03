28-year-old Richard Zawora, of Dagsboro, charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Dagsboro man after a welfare check led to the discovery of drugs.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, troopers were dispatched to check on a man slumped at the steering wheel in the parking lot of M&T Bank at 34186 Dupont Boulevard, in Frankford. Troopers made contact with 28-year-old Richard Zawora and woke him up. According to police, he was in a confused state and showed signs of impairment. He was found to be in possession 3.32 grams of heroin, less than a gram of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and about $1,500 in suspected drug proceeds.

Zawora was taken into custody without incident and was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier two quantity, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was later released on $2,100 unsecured bond.