Dogs make a house a home; there is no doubt about it. If you have ever thought about including a dog in your family, consider moving ahead on a furry adoption.

Health benefits

Between walks in the morning, walks in the evening and daily play time, dogs get everyone in the family active and moving each day -- an important part of a healthy lifestyle.

Dogs may have pervasive positive effects on human health, according to the National Institutes of Health, which reports that groups of new pet owners showed a significant reduction in minor health problems compared to those without pets. Other studies have shown that spending time with animals can reduce blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Why adopt?

Between six and eight million homeless pets enter shelters every year. Because shelters cannot handle all the dogs that need a place to live, many that don’t get adopted are euthanized. Adopting a dog is a conscientious decision to make because it means you are saving a life.

Furthermore, animals in shelters receive medical care during their stay. As an adopter, you can be better informed about the state of your new pet’s health, as shelters keep great records on vaccinations and other treatments.

Lastly, adopting a pet is a much more affordable route to dog ownership than buying a dog from a breeder or store.

Where to adopt

Visit your local shelter – some now require appointments until further notice. Eventuallly, dog adoption events will be back; they are an excellent way to meet lots of potential pets at once, helping you find a dog whose temperament would be a good fit for your home and family.

Many groups are helping to make them happen. National Pet Adoption Weekend has just passed, but #AdoptfromHome still applies.

To add laughter and love to your life, consider sharing it with a dog in need.

