Del-One Federal Credit Union recently gave “appreciation bags” filled with goodies to the office staff at Silver Lining Home Health Care.

In celebration of Del-One’s 60th anniversary, the business development department has been reaching out to local businesses that have been extremely busy during these trying times.

The staff at Silver Lining Home Health Care, a home health agency that provides services to Delaware, reinforces the belief that “every cloud has a silver lining.” Part of their mission states, “when it comes to home healthcare, we always find that silver lining: that part of the situation that we can focus on to create a better quality of life in the moment for each client and employee.”

