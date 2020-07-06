Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, co-chairs of the Senate Chicken Caucus, led a letter to Senate leadership and the Senate Committee on Agriculture highlighting the severe impacts COVID-19 is having on the U.S. chicken industry and requesting direct assistance for chicken farmers.

“As the chicken industry in Delaware and across the country continues to cope with reduced demand and processing capacity, chicken farmers have experienced a big hit to their bottom lines,” said Coons. “In many instances, farmers are receiving fewer birds on a less frequent basis, and in some cases, they have been forced to depopulate millions of healthy birds. Although other farmers have benefited from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, chicken farmers have not received any assistance and are in desperate need of our help. This bipartisan coalition is requesting that any future legislation addressing the pandemic includes direct assistance for chicken farmers who have suffered losses as a result of COVID-19.”

A bipartisan group of 17 senators joined Coons and Wicker in signing the letter, including Sen. Tom Carper, also D-Delaware.

The full text of the letter is available at bit.ly/3e8N8BX.