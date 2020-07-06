Supports nonprofits, neighborhood projects

State Farm is offering $25,000 grants to 40 nonprofit organizations to help fund neighborhood improvement projects, and the submission process starts July 15.

The State Farm Neighborhood Assist program comes at a time when nonprofits and the communities they serve need it most, said Annette Martinez, State Farm senior vice president.

“Grant programs that address community needs, like Neighborhood Assist, are more important than ever,” she said. “This initiative truly embodies the spirit of being a Good Neighbor.”

Starting Wednesday, July 15, people can submit a cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com. A submission guide is available on the website. State Farm will accept the first 2,000 submissions. The State Farm Review Committee will then narrow the field to 200 finalists.

Voters will then decide which community improvement projects win. From Sept. 23 to Oct. 2, the public can vote up to 10 times a day every day.

The 40 causes that receive the most votes will each win a $25,000 grant. Winners will be announced Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Last year, 163,000 people cast 4.4 million votes in support of their favorite causes, selecting winners from small towns and big cities. Since the program began, State Farm has awarded $8 million in support of more than 300 causes.

For more, visit www.neighborhoodassist.com or call your local State Farm agent.