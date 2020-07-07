Blood Bank of Delmarva is calling for blood donations to strengthen the region’s blood supply and will host a blood drive at 10 a.m. July 9 at the 76ers Fieldhouse, 401 Garasches Lane, Wilmington.

Now is an important time to donate, according to the blood bank, as towns reopen and elective surgeries begin. Before COVID-19, mobile blood drives hosted by schools, organizations, and businesses made up around 40% of the region’s incoming blood supply, but all drives had to be cancelled during the past several months. Blood Bank of Delmarva recently began hosting a limited number of drives again; however, they are far from the number of drives per month needed at area hospitals.

Blood Bank of Delmarva hopes to collect 100 units — enough to treat 300 patients in need. Donors are required to schedule appointments in advance in order to maintain social distancing and can sign up at bit.ly/2AHeAZM using the code 78FH.

Extra precautions are being taken to help prevent the person-to-person spread of COVID-19. As always, people are not eligible to donate if they’re experiencing a cold, sore throat, respiratory infection or flu-like symptoms. Additional information on donor eligibility and COVID-19 precautions is available at bit.ly/3btgQ37.

For more, visit delmarvablood.org.