For the second year in a row, ChristianaCare was ranked among the World’s Best Hospitals by Newsweek.

ChristianaCare, headquartered in Wilmington, was ranked the 92nd best hospital in the U.S. and the top hospital in Delaware. Newsweek recognized ChristianaCare among the hospitals worldwide that “set the standard for excellent care.”

“At ChristianaCare, we strive to provide the very best care and an exceptional experience to our community, as we’ve demonstrated consistently over the years and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Janice E. Nevin, ChristianaCare president and CEO. “This recognition by Newsweek is a testament to the dedication of our extraordinary caregivers who demonstrate our values of love and excellence daily. We serve together, and we are committed to being even better tomorrow than we are today.”

The World’s Best Hospitals 2020 ranking lists the best hospitals in 21 countries: United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Israel, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, India, Thailand, Australia and Brazil.

The countries were mainly selected based on standard of living/life expectancy, population size, number of hospitals and data availability, according to Newsweek.

The lists are based on three data sources: recommendations from thousands of medical experts, which include doctors, hospitals managers and health care professionals; publicly available data that were available from existing patient surveys; medical key performance indicators on hospitals, including data on quality of care for specific treatments, data on hygiene measures and patient safety and data on the number of patients per doctor and per nurse; and a global board of renowned medical experts validated the rankings.

Newsweek partnered with Statista Inc., a global market research and consumer data company, and GeoBlue, a health insurance company, to develop the ranking of the world’s best hospitals.

The recognition by Newsweek comes on the heels of several other quality recognitions during the past 12 months for ChristianaCare.

ChristianaCare earned the Healthgrades 2020 America’s 100 Best Hospitals Award. The distinction places ChristianaCare in the top 2% of nearly 4,500 hospitals assessed nationwide for its consistent, year-over-year superior clinical performance as measured by Healthgrades. ChristianaCare has received the America’s 100 Best Hospitals Award for four years in a row, 2017-2020, for Christiana Hospital and Wilmington Hospital.

U.S. News & World Report named ChristianaCare as the best hospital in Delaware and No. 3 among the 90-plus hospitals in the Philadelphia region in the 2019 U.S. News & World Report rankings.

ChristianaCare also was named by U.S. News & World Report as one of 57 hospitals in the U.S. to achieve the highest ratings in every common condition or procedure in the 2019 U.S. News & World Report rankings. This was the fourth consecutive year that ChristianaCare has earned that distinction.

ChristianaCare was honored as one of 88 institutions out of 722 by the American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress’ National Surgical Quality Improvement Program for achieving “meritorious” outcomes in surgical patient care, and one of only 56 health systems recognized for “meritorious” patient care in the program’s “all-case” and “high-risk” categories.

