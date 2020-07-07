The Delaware Department of Transportation announced it has completed various infrastructure projects across the state in the first half of 2020 totaling nearly $100 million in infrastructure investments.

"This has been an unusual year, but we continue to press forward on the largest infrastructure program in Delaware's history," said Gov. John Carney. "Investments in our public infrastructure create good jobs, make our roadways safer, reduce the time we all spend in traffic and generally improve quality of life for all Delawareans. Thank you to DelDOT and workers across our state for continuing to make progress."

"While the pandemic presented unexpected challenges, our employees and contractors continued to innovate and find ways to not only continue working but expedite work by taking advantage of the significant decline in traffic volumes statewide," said Secretary of Transportation Jennifer Cohan.

"Infrastructure in our state is critical to the economy,” said Brian Bolender, president of the American Council of Engineering Companies Delaware. “We are grateful to the leadership at DelDOT for being innovative during unprecedented times. Working hand in hand with the department, we have been successful in getting many of these projects completed ahead of schedule."

"Although this spring presented unprecedented challenges to Delaware, DelDOT saw an opportunity to expedite public works projects while keeping Delawareans employed," commented Bryon Short, executive vice president of the Delaware Contractors Association. "Working together, DelDOT and DCA's highway contractors pushed to ensure projects were expedited for the convenience of the travelling public while protecting both the safety of workers and taxpayer investments."

Projects completed to date this calendar year include:

— Milton Rails to Trails Project: This project included the installation of 1,600 feet of trail and the conversion of a railroad trestle to a pedestrian and cyclist bridge.

— Marl Pit Road Roundabout: This project reconfigured the previously existing four-way stop controlled intersection to a roundabout. Improvements included new asphalt roadways, curbs and gutters, shared-use paths, median islands, a drainage system and street lighting.

— Main Street Newark: The entire roadway between Washington Street and the Trabant Parking garage was rebuilt, as well as constructing new bump-outs, drainage improvements, traffic and pedestrian signals were upgraded.

— Wilmington Transit Center: The new transit center, which opened in May, has the capacity to have up to 10 buses stage at one time allowing bus layovers without blocking city streets and offers riders a smoke-free covered, seated waiting area; real-time bus displays; ticket sales; WiFi; USB charging stations; vending machines; and bike racks with a bike repair station.

— Paper Mill Road Bridge Rehabilitation: Replaced a failing bridge culvert ranked fourth worst by the Department over the Middle Run Tributary with a new precast concrete box culvert.

— State Route 1 Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Bridge Rehabilitation: This rehabilitation project involved replacing the bridge's concrete decks, approach slabs, joints and bearings; correcting the vertical alignment; realigning the beams; repairing concrete chipping; strengthening concrete piers; sealing concrete abutments and piers; and stabilizing the canal banks.

— Dewey Beach/Forgotten Mile Route 1 Paving and Improvements: This project included repaving Route 1, from the canal bridge to just south of Dewey and pedestrian improvements at intersections.

— State Route 1 Paving from Odessa to Smyrna: A 10-mile section of Route 1 between Middletown and Smyrna was paved in both directions to improve the road surface.

— Christina River Bridge and Approach Roads: This project built a new 470-foot multi-modal bridge over the Christina River that includes two 12-foot travel lanes and a separated 14-foot wide bicycle and pedestrian path and more than 1.5 miles of new and improved roads, sidewalks and parking.