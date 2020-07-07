The Rehoboth Beach Museum will host a history presentation on Funland amusement park with an online conversation with Chris Lindsley, author of “Land of Fun: The Story of an Old-Fashioned Amusement Park for the Ages” at 2:30 p.m. July 9.

A vacation to Rehoboth Beach was not complete without a visit to Funland on the boardwalk for many families. Memories flow through many generations and grandparents now take their grandchildren, while parents reminisce about their years as children. However, this year is one of the fex times Funland has not opened for Mother's Day.

In 2019, the museum helped launch the publication of this book with an appearance by Lindsley interviewing four generations of the Fasnacht family. The book is filled with personal history of Funland and is based on primary research with the family. It is also part memoir of his six summers operating rides and games at Funland. Lindsley photographs of the amusement park from the storm of 1962 to the present day.

To register, visit rehobothbeachmusuem.org and click on the “events” tab.