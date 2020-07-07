Delaware State Police called about fight in 600 block of West Commerce Street

Delaware State Police charged a Smyrna man with assaulting his ex-girlfriend July 5.

At about 10:05 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a fight in the 600 block of West Commerce Street.

A 40-year-old woman had gone to a hospital for treatment of injuries she sustained in the fight.

Police learned that the woman had agreed to meet her ex-boyfriend, Michael A. Holland, 48, at his residence, to allow him to retrieve belongings from her vehicle.

The two started arguing.

Police said Holland threw the woman to the ground and physically assaulted her.

The woman was able leave the area and go to the hospital where she was admitted with non-life-threatening injuries.

Holland was taken into custody at his residence without incident and found in possession of about .89 grams of methamphetamine, police said.

He was taken to Troop 9 where he was charged with second-degree assault for recklessly intentional serious injury and possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $5,000 secured bond while awaiting another court appearance.

This is an edited police press release. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.