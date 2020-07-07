Elementary school to open in the fall

Sussex Academy, a Georgetown charter school, has named three new dean positions as it expands to include an elementary school.

Sussex Academy purchased The Jefferson School, also in Georgetown, earlier this year. Connie Hendricks served as head of school there, for grades pre-K through 8, for 10 years. She will now be dean of elementary school at Sussex Academy.

Hendricks holds a master’s degree in education from Wilmington University. She taught for many years before transitioning to administration in 1999, as head of the upper level at the Centreville School, later becoming their director of admission.

Hendricks serves on the board of the Delaware Association for Environmental Education. In 2019, she led The Jefferson School to win a U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon award.

Tom Peet has been named Sussex Academy’s dean of middle school, a promotion from his two-year position as coordinator of student services.

Sherry MacBury holds a doctorate in educational leadership and policy. She will serve as dean of high school.

MacBury previously served as principal at McKean and Glasgow High Schools in New Castle County. Both schools achieved marked academic progress under her leadership. Two programs implemented under Macbury’s leadership at McKean received the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce’s “SuperStars in Education Award.”

Upon the completion of her doctoral degree, MacBury became assistant regional superintendent of high schools in the School District of Philadelphia.

She has developed a variety programs for students with special needs. Most recently, MacBury worked in professional development, specializing in assessment and data analysis.

Sussex Academy’s Eric Anderson will maintain his head-of-school role, which he has served in since 2018.

Hendricks, Peet and MacBury will begin serving in the 2020-2021 school year.