The YMCA of Delaware announced it will once again offer swim lessons throughout Delaware, with registration now open for sessions running July 13 through Aug. 22.

“Swimming is a fundamental life skill and there is no better place to learn than the YMCA,” said Deborah Bagatta-Bowles, CEO, YMCA of Delaware. “Teaching our youth to swim is especially critical this time of year and we have been working around the clock to develop plans that will ensure a healthy, safe and fun experience for our participants. We are excited to get children back into the water.”

The YMCA of Delaware will follow state of Delaware guidelines to ensure the health and safety of swimmers and staff. Several changes have been made to aquatics programming including smaller group sizes, updated drop-off and check-in procedures, health and temperature screenings and increased cleaning and disinfecting frequency.

Every day, there are approximately 10 accidental drownings in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s 3,500 people every year who die in water. Within these numbers, the fatal-drowning rate of Black/African-American children is three times higher than white children. To break down barriers and ensure all children have the opportunity to learn life-saving water safety and swimming skills, the Y’s Water Wise Program provides free water safety lessons each year to more than 2,200 children who are at highest risk of drowning.

To ensure everyone has an opportunity to participate, financial assistance is available to those needing help to cover the costs.

For more, visit ymcade.org/programs/swim.