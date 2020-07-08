Bridgeville festival canceled

In light of the coronavirus, the 2020 Apple Scrapple Festival has been canceled.

The announcement was made on the Bridgeville festival’s Facebook page, citing the safety and wellbeing of volunteers, vendors and attendees, as well as the restrictions the pandemic would require. Organizers called the decision “agonizing.”

“Please understand that this was not an easy decision for our committee or our community,” they wrote.

The 2021 Apple Scrapple Festival is scheduled for Oct. 8 and 9.