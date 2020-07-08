Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, visited Vincent Farms in Laurel on July 8 to discuss agricultural issues during the COVID-19 pandemic and to highlight the farm’s involvement in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program.

Vincent Farms is a fifth-generation family farm that runs 3,000 acres, growing fruits and vegetables including tomatoes, peppers, sweet corn, cantaloupes and watermelon.

The USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box program partners with local farms to supply fresh produce, dairy and meat to Americans in need. This new program began in May to meet the country’s need for fresh food for organizations like Meals on Wheels and the Food Bank of Delaware that is able to deliver it to families in need.

“In this time of crisis, the federal government and our local organizations working together with local farms to get healthy, fresh produce to Delawareans is critical,” said Carper. “I’m so proud of this program and the fifth generation family farm — Vincent Farms — for its work to keep fresh, healthy food on our tables.”

As of the end of June, the Food Bank of Delaware has distributed more than 22,000 food boxes throughout their network, which include fresh produce, protein and dairy.