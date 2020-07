Middletown Historical Society’s Olde-Tyme Peach Festival has been canceled.

“Our festival takes months of planning and with so much uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, it just cannot be done,” chairman Brian Rickards said on the festival’s website.

The historical society is planning on selling peaches, peach desserts and T-shirts in August.

Updates can be found at middletownpeachfestival.com.