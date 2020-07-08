Q&A: Tony DePrima, Dennis S. Hallock Sr. and Leandra Casson Marshall

The Capital School District Board of Education election is Tuesday, July 21. Incumbent Tony DePrima, Dennis S. Hallock Sr. and Leandra Casson Marshall are running for one seat with a five-year term. Each candidate answered questions relating to issues in the district, including remote learning and the superintendent search.

Tony DePrima, incumbent

Why did you decide to run for re-election?

People who know me know my love for Dover and the Capital School District. My wife, Janet, and I have lived in Dover for nearly 30 years and raised our daughters here. Janet retired as a Capital School Nurse after 18 years. Our three daughters were Senators from elementary school through Dover High, and they’re successful today thanks to their education. I owe a lot to the district and I want to give back by continuing to serve on the board. The decisions the school board makes have a big influence on the success of our community. I know that my experience will bring the best results to the Capital School District community.

What makes you proud about your school district?

During this unique time in history, I cannot be more proud of how the district rose up to the “stay at home” challenge. Getting lessons out by mail and internet; serving 1,000 kids a day meals; teachers and staff working with their students remotely from home while balancing their own family needs; and finally the district administration planning this entire system out while effectively communicating with staff, students and parents. Capital School District is a shining star during this dark time.

What do you think needs to be improved?

The district has already identified that the grade level configuration currently employed by the district is a primary factor adversely affecting school climate, culture and academic achievement. The restructuring plan includes building a new middle school and renovating existing facilities so that Pre-K and Kindergarteners are housed in their own buildings, elementary schools become grades 1-5; the middle school is grades 6-8, and the high school is grades 9-12. We only get one chance to get this major restructuring right. If these projects are not delivered on time and on budget, it will have decades of implications for our community.

What is something new or different that you bring to the board?

My fellow board members all bring important experiences and strengths from different walks of life that continue to amaze me. However, I bring a unique set of strengths. As former Dover Planning Director, City Manager and current Executive Director of Energize Delaware, I bring important firsthand experience in managing large budgets, maintaining good labor relations, maintaining public trust and public transparency, building design and construction and saving money through energy efficiency. Finally I have proven to be a good steward of taxpayer’s money.

School boards are entering uncharted territory with remote learning. What are your ideas about how school districts should approach this?

Nothing can replace students with teachers in a classroom. The interaction is invaluable. Therefore, under normal circumstances remote learning should be viewed as a contingency measure that we are prepared for, and a necessity for those students who are homebound. Each year we should refresh our remote learning contingency plans to include latest technology and methods. The world is getting small, I fear this will not be our last pandemic. Our district rose to the occasion this time with a lot of sweat, uncertainty, and hope; next time we should have a plan in place.

The newly elected board member will be stepping into a superintendent search. How will you help guide the board in this decision?

I have been involved in several executive searches over the years, most recently seeking a new Executive Director for NCALL housing. I always look for that right combination of passion and experience. I value people who can prove that they get things done. The approach is that we cast a wide net; we do it in an open and forthright manner after we seek input from our citizens about the qualities they think we should seek in a superintendent. And by citizens I mean parents, students, staff, faculty and the public.

Dennis S. Hallock Sr.

Why did you decide to run for election?

I have had an opportunity to reflect on my experience as a parent, substitute teacher and volunteer. I would like to take all of what I know, have witnessed and was taught to good use. I have also sat on the other side (literally, in the audience) of board meetings listening to decisions being made for the last 13 years, having missed only a handful of board meetings over that time. I have been very active in the district for years and have seen the efforts placed by staff and our community and want to help keep that momentum going. I want to give back as a way to thank them, for all they have done for me, my family and our community.

What makes you proud about your school district?

I have always known that we have dedicated employees at every level, I have witnessed it first hand while in the buildings and working side-by-side many of them when my three sons attended schools in Capital. I am not surprised to see how the staff are answering the call to the COVID-19 crisis, it is something I knew would happen and makes me even prouder to be a part of the school district. Every position has stepped up to the plate, and the Capital staff has proven to all of us: they are innovative, hardworking and dedicated.

What do you think needs to be improved?

I think in every organization we always hear the same and Capital is no different-communication; at all levels. I think the district does a good job at listening to parents, students, staff; but not all of them. I would like to see a better line of communication between everyone, including the taxpayers and community members. I think board meetings could be televised or shown on the web and explore doing them in the schools so that the people who don’t have transportation can attend. Perhaps a portion of the meeting at each school can be dedicated to that school, the staff and students showcasing what they have learned or simply highlighting their efforts. We have great schools, doing great things!

What is something new or different that you will bring to the board?

I have the experience of serving on a school board in another state and working for school districts in two other states, and they all operate differently; small city school districts and county-run school districts. I bring to the table the things that I have learned there and the things that I have learned right here in Capital, whether it was from being in a classroom or serving on one of the many PTO or athletic boosters or serving for eight years on the budget oversight committee. As an advocate with the Office of the Child Advocate for more than 11 years, I bring to the table all of my knowledge of working with children who are abused, neglected and in foster care. I have a very personal connection to children with disabilities and children who have IEPs and 504 plans.

School boards are entering uncharted territory with remote learning. What are your ideas about how school districts should approach this?

I think the district is doing a remarkable job during this crisis. These are uncharted territories and people are having to think outside the box more than ever, and they are doing a great job. This has been a learning experience for staff, students and families. We don’t know what we don’t know, I am sure as the challenges continue to come to the forefront they will be addressed accordingly. This has definitely taught all of us that business can be conducted differently, as can learning. I am excited to hear a recap when this is said and done of what the best practices are that we can carry over to teaching electronically outside of a pandemic. We don’t know what doors this has opened. I have seen and heard our teachers taking electronic learning, meetings and more to heights we would not have thought of six months ago.

The newly elected board member will be stepping into a superintendent search. How will you help guide the board in this decision?

I have been a human resources director in the past and have was on many of the interview committees for principals, assistant principals and district office staff currently in position. I also was on the committee to hire [former superintendent] Dr. Shelton, working with the University of Delaware and other stakeholders during the process. In my current position working with physicians, APC’s and scribes, I also handle the day-to-day HR concerns with support from our HR department. I thought the process that was last used by the Capital School District was great and wouldn’t mind using the same process, but I am also open to hearing what other board members and stakeholders have to say. This has to be a team effort when making this decision.

Leandra Casson Marshall

Why did you decide to run for election?

I received two awards from Capital School District for being instrumental in helping the recent referendum pass. Now, I want to see that the promises that were made to the people of our district will be kept. Simply put, I want to ensure that the plans are implemented and that the funds are allocated properly.

What makes you proud about your school district?

I love this district because this is where I got my start. I was in the honors program and was class president from the sixth to the end of the eleventh grade. I am a proud member of the Class of 1986 at Dover High School. I have two kids in the district now, and the teachers have done an exceptional job despite the challenges posed by COVID-19. And, right now, I am proud of the exceptional job Principal Toriano Giddens and his staff at Towne Point Elementary School have done just for my son. His teacher even came to my house. These ideas make me proud.

What do you think needs to be improved?

I would like to see more programs for our students through community partnerships. I would like to see the Career and Technical programs strengthened through more service learning projects and internships. I would also like to take a fresh look at language immersion programs and the current configurations.

What is something new or different that you will bring to the board?

I have taught for over 20 years. I have also worked in various positions and schools in Capital School District. My company DEMCO has provided support programming for over 10 years. I have also taught abroad in places like Taipei, Taiwan, and was supervisor of native speaking teachers. So, I bring a wealth of experience which makes me reasonable and understanding to the whole academic experience. I bring an appreciation for the custodians, the cafeteria workers, the guidance counselors like Crystal Thompkins, secretaries, paraprofessionals, teachers, principals and district office personnel and what they do. All of these people are so important to the overall success of any district.

School boards are entering uncharted territory with remote learning. What are your ideas about how school districts should approach this?

I think that there should be a hybrid approach. It is important for children to be in school, but COVID-19 is serious. So those specific populations that traditionally do not have many students should have temperature checks, wear masks and socially distance. Teachers of larger classes could alternate with A and B days staying home to cut the amount of students in half. Since I already teach remotely at the college level, I know the importance of employing the latest technology and strategies learned in professional development courses to be as effective as you can. I would insist in professional development trainings to help our teachers and administrators feel confident and succeed in these uncharted waters. Lastly, I would use the resources found in our community through partnerships to create a network of support programs to help parents and children better grapple with this experience.

The newly elected board member will be stepping into a superintendent search. How will you help guide the board in this decision?

I would like an experienced leader that has interpersonal skills and charisma, that will excite the staff and the community to make the Capital School District the best it can be. He/she needs to be creative and solution driven. He/she needs to explore and research new innovative techniques and say, ‘how can we implement these evidence-based strategies here?’ He/she must respect and understand the importance of the total academic experience and that each role is vital from the custodians to the superintendent. Climate is important.