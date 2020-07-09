Washington, DC boy arrested in Greenwood

Delaware State Police have arrested a 14-year-old Washington, DC boy after he led them on a car chase and crashed into a police cruiser.

On Wednesday, July 8, a 2013 Honda Civic was reported stolen from the gas pumps at Uncle Willie's (at Route 113 and Hardscrabble Road) in Millsboro. Around 4:20 p.m., troopers spotted the car traveling northbound on Sussex Highway (Route 13), north of Route 16, in Greenwood.

They attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the car did not stop, fleeing from police recklessly and committing numerous traffic violations. A trooper in an unmarked Chevrolet Tahoe with its emergency lights activated was stopped in a median crossover, just north of the pursuit. The Civic driver lost control and struck the rear of the Tahoe. The trooper sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital as a precaution and later released.

The driver got out and ran south across Route 13 but was subsequently taken into custody. He was transported to Bayhealth Sussex Campus and treated for non-life threatening injures.

The 14-year-old boy was charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, first-degree reckless endangering, theft of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest with force or violence, disregarding a police officer signal, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in injury and various traffic offenses. He was later released on $35,200 unsecured bond.