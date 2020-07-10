Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, will host a medal ceremony for U.S. Navy veteran James Rounds, of Viola, at 10 a.m. July 13 in his Wilmington Senate office.

Rounds was awarded the Meritorious Service Award for his performance of duty while serving with the Naval Security Group from December 1971 through October 1992.

Petty Officer Rounds served with devotion and honor in a number of cryptologic assignments in the Republic of the Philippines, Maryland, Hawaii, Okinawa, Washington, Diego Garcia and Japan. While serving with the U.S. Navy, Rounds was also awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Philippine Republic Presidential Unit Citation, the Navy and Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbon, the Fourth Navy Good Conduct Medal, the Joint Meritorious Unit Award, the Meritorious Unit Commendation, the Navy Pistol Marksmanship Ribbon and the Navy Achievement Medal.