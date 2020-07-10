Dover man arrested for driving under the influence

Capice Johnson, 24, of Dover, was arrested for possession of marijuana and driving under the influence of drugs after a single-vehicle crash July 7, Delaware State Police said.

At about 8:33 p.m., troopers responded to a reported collision at the Biddle Toll Plaza on Route 1 near Middletown. Police determined Johnson was traveling toward the cash tolls when the car struck the concrete barrier separating two lanes.

Prior to the crash, someone reported Johnson’s white Kia Optima traveling north on Route 1 with no headlights on and unable to stay in the same lane.

A cash collector at the toll plaza witnessed the collision. The witness said Johnson removed a black sweatshirt located under the front passenger seat and exited the vehicle after the crash. Johnson placed the item in the car’s trunk before getting back into the vehicle.

A strong odor of marijuana was detected from inside the vehicle and emanating from Johnson. The investigation determined he was driving under the influence of drugs.

A search of the Kia Optima revealed a stolen handgun was inside the black sweatshirt. Police searched Johnson and found a bag of marijuana weighing approximately 27.22 grams was located inside his pants.

Johnson was taken into custody and charged with the following: Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony Possession of a firearm after convicted of a felony Receiving a stolen firearm Possession of marijuana other than personal use quantity Driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs Failure to have insurance identification in possession Failed to remain within a single lane.

Johnson refused medical attention but was later transported to a nearby hospital for a laceration to his head.

Johnson was arraigned and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $24,000 secured bond.

This is an edited police press release. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.