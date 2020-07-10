DNREC announces safety guidelines

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will reopen the Killens Pond State Park Water Park Saturday, July 11, with measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The water park will limit its hours and offer two sessions per day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and will be closed Wednesdays and Thursdays. Visitor capacity at the water park will be reduced to 30%. Guests must reserve a session online prior to visiting the water park. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the park.

Other guidelines and safety steps:

Masks or other cloth face coverings are required for entry into the water park, while in line, in concession areas and restrooms, and when social distancing of at least 6 feet between those of other households cannot be maintained. Face coverings may be removed once on the pool deck, but must continue to be worn when social distancing is not possible. Face coverings are not required while in the water. Any face coverings visitors choose to wear while in the water must be made of swimsuit-type material (man-made fibers). Standard face coverings made from cotton may make it difficult to breathe when wet. Guests must continue to social distance when in the water. Bathrooms and slide handrails will be sanitized every hour, and all other touch points will be sanitized between sessions. All other COVID-19-related rules, regulations and recommendations from the Division of Public Health apply. All other water park rules and regulations apply.

Water park entrance fees are $6 for those under 48 inches and $8 for those 48 inches and taller. Entry is free for children ages 2 and younger. The water park features attractions for all ages and abilities, including a main pool, baby pool, slides, fountains and a variety of other fun water features.