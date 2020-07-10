The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Old Stage Road, south of Thorton Boulevard and Line Road, Delmar, from 6 a.m. July 20 to 5 p.m. July 24, for water and sewer lines to a new storage facility.

Motorists traveling south on Old Stage Road will be detoured on Thorton Boulevard to U.S. Highway 13 northbound. The detour route will provide motorists to make a U-turn onto US 13 to travel south to Line Road.

Motorists traveling north on Old Stage Road will take Line Road to U.S. Highway 13 northbound to Thorton Boulevard.

Detour signage will be posted.