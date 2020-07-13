Sally Stiches is available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA

Sally Stitches, a six-year-old bloodhound mix, finds herself in a shelter in the prime of her life.

She has plenty of spring in her step and many good years to come as an affectionate family pet. Sally's big and sweet, and hopes to be the only dog in the home, though she's open to other arrangements. Her favorite things to do are basking in the sunshine and taking long walks where she can use her keen sense of smell.

Meet Sally Stitches at the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s New Castle Campus.